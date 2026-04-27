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Jakernory's avatar
Jakernory
12h

What a beautiful way of remembering your brother. I’m so sorry for your loss.

To Pat.

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Annika Clarke's avatar
Annika Clarke
11h

A wonderful tribute, I’m very sorry for your loss.

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