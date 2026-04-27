Patrick: An Illustrated Essay
‘As adults, food became a shared language when words failed us.’ An illustrated essay by Ella Bucknall about eating with her brother.
Good morning and welcome to Vittles. Today, we are publishing a graphic essay by Ella Bucknall about eating through childhood, and grief. Ella’s essay has been laid out as an image file. To read the essay in a standard text format instead click here.
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We have sold three-quarters of our print run for Issue 2, themed around ‘Bad Food’. You can buy a copy here.
Credits
Ella Bucknall is a writer and illustrator based in SE London who specialises in graphic narratives. Ella is currently working on a graphic biography of Virginia Woolf and studying for a PhD in Creative Writing at King’s College London. Ella’s clients include the FT, BBC, and TLS, amongst other publications.
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