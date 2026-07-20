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Sarah Chamberlain's avatar
Sarah Chamberlain
6h

Very striking that the current social media influencer aspiration is for men to be as hench as possible and for women to be as fragile as possible (thanks to GLP-1s). I'm just waiting for fainting couches to come back as an essential piece of furniture.

I also have skin in this game because I'm a longtime weightlifter (ten years this year) and protein is definitely a large part of my life. But that's because I can't recover from big lifts without it. I also eat a lot of carbs for energy, and sometimes pure sugar right before training for a really big kick. I enjoy my strong body because I like being a subject, not an object, but I also want to have a good quality of life for as long as possible.

As Margaret alluded to in her comment, protein and strength training is incredibly important for women's health as we get older, both in terms of functional movement and bone density. (Think of all those older people falling, breaking hips, and then going into steep decline.) But women over 50 are exactly the people who aren't getting it because of patriarchy-based fears of getting "bulky" or being "manly".

But how else are we supposed to crush the patriarchy, if not between our powerful thighs?

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MRAC's avatar
MRAC
5h

omfg how did I miss that David’s very own Dr Peter Attia was named in the Epstein Files !!!!!!!!!!!!

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