Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hulya Erdal's avatar
Hulya Erdal
10h

I read this twice. Once to fully appreciate the etiquette of biscuit and tea serving at the AA, and then again so I could revel in our writer's dedication to the service, and their militancy as a result. I laughed out loud at times, then cried and then rushed to the biscuit tin for support.

I have enjoyed every word, purpose and utter joy that this act of service now provides to our author.

P.S. I am partial to a fig roll myself.

Reply
Share
Amy Liptrot's avatar
Amy Liptrot
8h

A very good read thanks. “A parish council run by former wreckheads” 😃

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture