Six of One is a column dedicated to London restaurant recommendations. In each issue, six writers will share a restaurant, bakery, cafe or takeaway spot that they believe deserves to be better known. You can find the full Six of One back catalogue here. Today’s Six of One has contributions from Guy Dimond, Taran Khan, Yohann Koshy, Anto Wu, Hoagy Pollen, and Hester van Hensbergen.

1. Guilin Ramen House

I first came across Guilin Ramen House (桂小卤) last April when the owner Jimmy took over the space on Grafton Way in Fitzrovia. I had anticipated its opening from the day they began renovations for one reason: the Guilin-style rice noodles for which the restaurant was named. To be clear, its speciality is not ramen, but rather a specific, rarely found regional rice noodle dish from the Guangxi province of China – from where my own family hails.

Roast duck luosifen.

Listed first on a sparse menu of seven noodle dishes, the thin, rounded noodles arrive laden with toppings: crispy pork belly, braised beef, char siu, pickled bamboo shoots, pickled green beans, roasted peanuts and roasted soybeans. Tossed in a ‘master braise stock’, or lǔ zhī, the flavour of the rice noodles is rich with savoury depth, cut through by the acidity of the pickled vegetables and the nuttiness of the soybeans and peanuts. Texture, a dimension that is just as valued as flavour in Chinese cuisine, also takes centre stage: from crisp and crunch to firm and bouncy. It’s delightfully easy to wolf down. Don’t miss the freshly made Liuzhou snail noodles, which these days are most commonly found in instant noodle form in a TianTian aisle.

As a young child in China, I had eaten these rice noodle dishes in dime-a-dozen noodle shops, only to realise the difficulty of finding them abroad after moving, even in Chinese-American enclaves in California. Yet Guilin Ramen House demonstrates an almost reverent adherence to the regional speciality, down to every roasted soybean. And while I was excited to eat the noodles, it was more so the idea of sharing them with my mother, who had planned a trip to London conveniently just in time for its opening. What better way to make her feel comfortable on her first trip to the capital? Turns out that Jimmy had set out with similar intentions: he wanted to make the dish for his wife, who is from Guilin.

Guilin Ramen House, in both name and substance, is as much about coaxing those new to Guangxi cuisine out of their comfort zone (the ‘new menu’ advertised at lunchtime consists of familiar Cantonese rice plates) as it is about welcoming the Chinese diaspora back into the tastes of nostalgia. Anto Wu

64 Grafton Way, W1T 5DP

