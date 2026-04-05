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Liam Collens's avatar
Liam Collens
17hEdited

Here I am reading this and stirring a pot of Angela Hartnett’s minestrone soup at home.

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Audrey Khew's avatar
Audrey Khew
15h

Fantastic line-up of recipes by these flavour fairies. I look forward to trying these recipes and feeling the balm of these broths and soups.

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