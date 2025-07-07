Vittles

Katy
Katy
1d

Very much in agreement but I would also say that this caracturing of cuisines happens not just in unfamiliar SE asian cuisines. For ex - the American diner 60s style cafe. Or even Balthazar both in nyc and london - a sophisticate curate of a french bistrot.

Maybe this is all to say that most people aren’t prepared to do deep dives into cultural and context. Instead they want stylized facsimiles.

NAOMI DUGUID
9h

I think the insight that this process of styling "flattens" the source culture, is very helpful as an analysis of all tourist promotion... Selling simplified image and concepts is the basis of all advertising and promotion, a selling out.

