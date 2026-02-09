Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Farrah Jarral's avatar
Farrah Jarral
20h

Unexpectedly hilarious, and one of the best things Vittles has ever published.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Elisabeth Luard's avatar
Elisabeth Luard
18h

Brilliant - a revelation. Will now have to reread Psychology with proper respect.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture