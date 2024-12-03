A Vittles subscription costs £7/month or £59/year. If you’ve been enjoying the writing, then please consider subscribing to keep it running. It will give you access to the whole Vittles back catalogue – including Vittles Restaurants, Vittles Columns, and Seasons 1–7 of our themed essays.

Good afternoon and welcome to Vittles! This is Part 2 of the Vittles Christmas Gift Guide, the most incisive list of delicious, beautiful, and silly things this season. Click here for Part 1, which features gift made by Vittles Contributors, along with ideas for stocking fillers.

Part 2: the Vittles Gift Guide 2024

Even more gift ideas: books and zines, an array of kitchenware (both practical and pretty), and our pick of the best bizarre and bougie food-related items.

Contributors Key

AC – Adam Coghlan, AH - Angela Hui, AK - Amy Key, AKK – Adrienne Katz Kennedy, ASM - Anna Sulan Masing, CRC - Chloe-Rose Crabtree, DM - Diya Mukherjee, FG - Feroz Gajia, GC - Gavin Cleaver, IR - Isaac Rangaswami, JC - Jen Calleja, JN - Jonathan Nunn, LG - Laura Goodman, LK - Lily Kelting, LS - Louis Shankar, MAC - Montague Ashley-Craig, MC - Mark Corbyn, MPS - Molly Pepper Steemson, NB - Nick Bramham, OOD - Odhran O’Donoghue, RA - Robbie Armstrong, RB - Rida Bilgrami, RT - Ruby Tandoh, RMJ - Rebecca May Johnson, SD - Sharanya Deepak, SI - Saba Imtiaz, SH – Simran Hans, SK - Songsoo Kim, SW - Sean Wyer, TE - Thom Eagle

Book and zine corner

Independent British food zines

If you want to discover some of the most interesting food writing in the UK right now, then you need to be reading zines. At any given time I have a pile on my desk, whether it’s Chris O’Leary’s Fatboy Zine on ESEA identity; Hope Cunningham’s Chicken + Bread, which centres food writers and chefs of colour; Anna Sulan Masing, Apoorva Sripathi, and Holly Catford’s Cheese (dedicated to cheese!); Holly Temple’s Filler (a fantastically designed all-rounder); or Pit, which started out specialising in barbecue but has since branched out into everything. (Fatboy, Chicken + Bread, Filler, and Pit have new issues out now covering Taiwan, joy, kitchens, and beans, respectively.) And of course, there’s The Fence, which is not a food magazine but has published some of my favourite food stories of the last few years.