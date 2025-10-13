Vittles

Rustynail2
19h

Been doing lentil soups like this for years. I also like to brown pieces of chicken in a pan and add it to the stew when adding the lentils and just let is finish in the stew until it’s falling off the bone. It’s always a hit and never disappoints.

Kristi Chase
2h

My wok is my key pot. I bought it in London when I was working as a barmaid in Covent Garden for 15 quid a week back in the early 70s. I was renting a bedsit in Archway and a Chinese couple lived across the landing. We had a shared stove there. The sink was in the loo downstairs. The electric meter was in my room so they developed a habit of popping in to feed it. I would be greeted with have you eaten? Within weeks, I was eating with them when I wasn't working or at college and learned from Suet-Ying how to cook in the Chinese manner. The wok went with me from bedsit to bedsit and eventually to three different houses in the Cambridge, MA area. The rule in house hunting is that I must have gas so I can use my wok.

