Despite the rumours of decline, Paris is still Europe’s greatest food city – the only one on the continent that London can meaningfully measure itself against. It is also much larger, stranger and more diverse than we give it credit for, even before you expand the definition of the city out towards the banlieues. In a recent New York Times article on the Parisian suburbs, the gentrification of Pantin is used as an example of how an influx of restaurants and wine bars has made areas outside of the city-proper more attractive to Parisians. However, there was and is a real and meaningful food culture in the suburbs already, created by the people who keep Paris fed.

This is why half of Vittles Paris, our six-part supplement on Parisian food culture, is dedicated to the food of the banlieues. In the south, Justinien Tribillon, the author of The Zone – a brilliant alternative history of the area surrounding the Périphérique – visits Rungis, the largest wholesale food market in Europe. Built on the scale of a city, Rungis keeps the restaurants of Paris afloat – from the vegetables of the ‘Carreau des producteurs’, where local farmers and growers sell directly to chefs, to the hundreds of tonnes of tails, brains, skins, livers, kidneys, testicles, tongues, hearts and lungs at the offal pavilion. In the east, photographer Wendy Huynh writes a love letter to the suburbs of the 77 through the Teochew-Vietnamese-Cambodian dish soupe Phnom Penh, whose history also tells the complex story of Paris’s east and south-east Asian immigrants. And in the north and centre of the city, Jack Franco celebrates the ‘restaurants universitaires’, the state-subsidised canteens that keep the vast student population of Paris fed, and which are open to any member of the public in need of a hot, cheap meal.

Given that Paris is the city where the restaurant was invented, we cannot talk about Parisian food without also talking about eating out (or without telling you where to eat). In a subject very close to my heart, Vadim Poulet writes about the slow death of French restaurant criticism, and why the cliché of the French food critic immortalised in Ratatouille – ‘severe, hard to please, gifted with absolute taste like some have absolute pitch’ – no longer exists. Vadim’s extraordinary essay covers the history of modern French restaurant writing, from its roots in the Nazi-aligned Vichy government up to the present day, where the last real restaurant critic operating in Paris today happens to also be a court reporter. As part of my ongoing Grand Paris series, I’ve also reviewed one of my favourite meals in Paris this year, at a brilliant Chinese restaurant in the 15e which refuses to do things in any way except their own – including beautiful courgette and egg dumplings and an outstanding tea service. And, of course, we have an Alternative Guide to Paris: a compilation of writing from Parisians and Londoners alike about the unique, strange and singular restaurants they believe make Paris one of the best places to eat in the world.

This is an exciting time to be a Parisian. Over the next decade, Paris will become Grand Paris just as London became Greater London. It will redefine who and what gets to call themselves Parisian – and it will redefine Parisian food too. We cannot think of a better time to cover Paris than now. JN

A map of 99 Parisian restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries that couldn’t exist anywhere else

A day at Europe’s largest fresh food market. Words by Justinien Tribillon. Photographs by Wendy Huynh.

How French restaurant criticism (almost) killed itself. Words by Vadim Poulet. Illustration by Antoine Cossé.

How the popularity of one noodle soup in the 77 tells the story of Paris’s east and south-east Asian immigrants. Words and photos by Wendy Huynh.

Eating at the university canteens of Paris. Words and photos by Jack Franco.

Grand Paris, Part 7. Jonathan Nunn encounters an exceptional Chinese restaurant in an undervalued part of Paris.

