A Chat with a Dinner Lady
A conversation about the role of a midday assistant, by Katie Randall and a guide to school dinner policy, by Katie Randall and Laura Thomas
Welcome to Vittles Season 7: Food and Policy. Each essay in this season will investigate how a single or set of policies intersects with eating, cooking and life. For our fourth week, we have contributions by Lexi Earl, Thea Everett, Will Yates, Katie Randall and Laura Thomas on how policy has, and continues to affect eating and food education in Britis…