School Lunches: the Last 120 Years
From nourishing soldiers of empire, to the founding of the welfare state and its recent decline – a century in school dinners. Words by Lexi Earl.
Welcome to Vittles Season 7: Food and Policy. Each essay in this season will investigate how a single or set of policies intersects with eating, cooking and life.
For our fourth week, we have contributions by Lexi Earl, Thea Everett, Will Yates, Katie Randall and Laura Thomas on how policy has, and continues to affect eating and food education in Britis…