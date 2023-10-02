Good afternoon and welcome to Vittles British Jewish Food Week, our first full-scale food project.



The following package is made up of ten essays and guides that explore what Jewish food means in this country today: from salt beef bars to ‘Middle Eastern restaurants’, from Stamford Hill to Prestwich, from the ‘visible’ to the ‘so ubiquitous we almost miss it’. All ten articles can be found below and on our website, and can be read in your own time, although we will release some as newsletters individually this week.

A note from the editor

Upon starting this project many months ago, I watched and rewatched Georgia Brown’s 1968 episode of One Pair of Eyes for the BBC. At the start of the programme, she stands outside her old synagogue, stares straight into the camera and says – screen full of face – “I’m a Jew.”

I’m a Jew, too. My mother was Jewish, and like others before her, she got married and moved to northwest London, where I grew up. Georgia Brown came from the generation before my mother’s and grew up in the East End. In 1968 she was visiting to see how it had changed and see what, of Jewish culture, was left. She reflects on the fading East End Jewry with gentle understanding, without reticence or remorse:

“From the London Hospital to the Aldgate Pump — that’s my mile, and it means chicken soup and warmth and acceptance and an enormous ability to change very rapidly.”

My mile is on the other side of the city, stretching from the Kilburn High Road to Hampstead Heath. Growing up, my friends’ miles were similar: St John’s Wood High Street to Temple Fortune, Cricklewood Broadway to Highgate Cemetery. There are Jewish miles all over this country, from Broughton Park to Prestwich in Greater Manchester, to Canvey Island in Essex. They all mean chicken soup, warmth and acceptance. These British miles, however, unlike the American ones, are often less visible. We do not have the same recognisably Jewish culture in our restaurants (Katz’s, Langer’s, Russ & Daughters et al) or literature (Roth). It doesn’t really exist on our radios (Stern) or televisions (Seinfeld) in the same way, either. British Jewish food - like British Jewish culture - exists, it’s just not as visible.

We began this project with the idea we might pinpoint what Jewish British Food Culture is, but soon realised the search for a precise answer was futile. We’ve ended up drawing a sprawling map of it. Some parts of it are broadly sketched in, others are painted in granular detail. Looking back, I can’t think of another way we could’ve tackled it.

Our project, perhaps necessarily, concentrates on the twin hubs of British Jewry: north London and north Manchester. In our lead essay, Dan Hancox has written a potted history of Jewish Food in Britain and its influence on how we eat, from Bradford to the West End. In ‘The Shop’, Laura Goodman has penned an elegy to the Edgware institution B&K Salt Beef Bar, and the unlikely relationship between north London’s Cypriot and Jewish communities. In ‘Keeping Kosher?’ Martin Francisco Saps looks at the fault lines between koshering certifications, and how this determines the unique food culture of the country’s neighbourhood with the largest concentration of observant Jews, Stamford Hill. Josh Dell interrogates the world of MiddleEastMediLevantia, the largest contribution by Jews to the contemporary culinary trends in the UK, and tracks how the notion of the British Jewish restaurant is changing. From the archives, we have opened up Joel Hart’s essay on the Syrian restaurants of Manchester, and their reliance on a predominantly Jewish clientele remembering the food of their past, while Atar Hadari takes a tour of north Manchester, tracing the changing tastes of Prestwich’s Orthodox community who look towards the future, away from cholent and towards kosher sushi.

For those who want to know where to eat well, we have compiled extensive restaurant, deli and takeaway guides for London and Manchester, while Adrienne Katz-Kennedy has spent months eating to give us a deep dive on London’s Jewish bakeries via the smallest and often-overlooked Jewish baked good: the rugelach. Finally, the project’s centrepiece is Friday Night Dinners, a compilation of tales of Jewish domestic traditions from around the country.

As Claudia Roden says in the introduction of The Book of Jewish Food, “Jewish food tells the story of an uprooted, migrating people and their vanished worlds.” Some of the worlds touched on in the project have truly vanished; many are simply hidden. The Jewish mile, in Britain, continues to move and multiply. Some think it has assimilated or diluted; to others that is the basis of its survival. It has, like those who walk along it, an enormous ability to change very rapidly. Molly Pepper Steemson