Clear and Obvious Fowl Play

The worst soup in London. Words by Jonathan Nunn

The deconstructed £24 matzo soup at Fowl

Before you’ve taken a bite of food at Fowl, a new ‘beak to feet’ chicken pop-up from the team behind the celebrated St. James’s restaurant Fallow, you will start to ask yourself questions you’ll soon realise can’t be answered. Like, what exactly makes a chicken shop that is part of a £400 million property redevelopment ‘sustainable’? How did we get to the stage where a restaurant feels like it can serve £2-per-unit chicken wings in a fake KFC-style box and not realise this might be slightly perverse? Why does every single dish, from the fries to the profiteroles, contain some variation on chicken skin? Or, what does the number 24 next to the dish labelled ‘Lennie’s matzo ball soup chicken skin challah’ mean – is it a particularly fiendish cryptic crossword clue, or is Fowl really charging twenty four of the King’s own pounds for a bowl of embellished chicken stock? Certainly I wondered, when I heard the fire alarm going off three times, as it did during my first meal, as each dish was brought to the table, whether Fowl is having teething problems, or if it just has an extremely sensitive bullshit detector.