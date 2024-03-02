Food and Cities
Adventures in city foods, production, restaurants and crisis.
Whose Food City? The Northeastern Restaurants of Humayunpur, by Sharanya Deepak
Out of many, One: Five Black women chefs shifting London’s food culture, by Kat Lopez
Philoxenia: The Greek-Cypriot Community of Palmers Green, by Despina Christodoulou
Reclaiming the City: The foragers of Burgess Park, by Isabelle O’Carroll
Glasgow’s Poon Choi and Hong Kong’s Munchy Box, by Sean Wai Keung
The Granville, and other stories of South Kilburn, by Ruby Tandoh
‘Where is imperialism? Look at your plates’ by Waithera Sebatindira
Finding Scouse: The Decline of a Liverpool Stew, by Kirsty Major
Spaghetti in situ: The wonderful world of Asian pasta, by Vincent Vichit-Vadakan
Portsmouth and plantain chips: How the pandemic affected the African food store, by Emmanuella Ngimbi
The Market: Naples, London and Hong Kong, by Jess Fagin, Georgine Leung and Camilla Bell-Davies
Feeding Finsbury Park, by Mia Rafalowicz-Campbell and Abdul Boudiaf
Roadside Revolution: The Deep Fried Snacks of Calcutta and Panjim, by Supriya Roychoudhury
The Hyper-Regional Chippy Traditions of Britain and Ireland, by Annie Lord, James Unson, Gabrielle de la Puente, Vanessa Peterson, Tommy Corns, Jonathan Swain, Richard Scott, Steven Young, Yasmin Jaunbocus, Sarah Doorley, Elainea Emmott, Angela Hui, Jessica Beckitt, Mark Comerford, Rose Dymock, Emma Lawrie, Melissa Thompson, Jonathan Nunn, Tom Whyman
Neither British nor Chinese: Hong Kong’s Cha Chaan Tengs, by Louise Benson