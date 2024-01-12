Pepper chilli

1. Dalchini

The first time I ate Indo-Chinese food was in 2005, when my family stopped at a packed dhaba while driving between cities in Punjab. It was halfway through a fortnight-long trip – my first time in Asia – and I was ready for a break from bread and curries but resolute in wanting to avoid a return to Western food. So I ordered chow mein. It was like nothing I’d ever tasted: noodles cooked in a karahi, equal parts soy sauce and green chilli, my local Surrey Chinese takeaway merged with Hounslow or Southall.

When I eat at Dalchini in Wimbledon Park I am taken back to that moment; of borders collapsing and southwest London’s diasporic dining migrations dovetailing. By turning right out of the tube station and heading over the zebra crossing – away from the village of gated mansions, tennis courts and mossy brick walls perched like a Tory fort at the top of the hill – you will arrive at what has become one of my favourite restaurants, a building whose thick garlic aroma floats among the quiet residential roads like a public air freshener.

The restaurant’s fusion food has roots in Kolkata, where migrants from the Hakka Chinese community settled in the late 19th century, bringing with them a cuisine that would be replicated across India and then hop across to the UK (Dalchini claims, on a plaque by the entrance, that it was the first Indo-Chinese restaurant in the country). Opened in 2000 by a team from Mumbai, its managers double as waiters, leaving no inch of the small dining room out of their care. There is a deep seriousness about how they help you navigate the menu – starters include pepper chilli paneer, crunchy mushrooms, Hakka fried chicken, kung pao potatoes – and a committed delicacy with which they place plates of food down on your table, followed by offers of another drink (another pint of Cobra, please). The mains I ordered on a recent visit, following a cold walk on Wimbledon Common and a visit to the palatial Buddhapadipa Temple tucked beside it, was the best spread I've had there (but you can order anything and it will slap): crispy duck pancakes, prawn pak choi in ginger wine sauce, lamb rubbed in red chilli with water chestnuts and burnt ginger rice. In 2023 they hired a pastry chef who makes all their desserts in-house, some cold and some hot, from yuzu mousse to deep-fried coconut ice cream balls.

Dalchini is not cheap – I go every couple of months, as a treat. But I can think of no better example of paying for quality. Ciaran Thapar

147 Arthur Rd, SW19 8AB

2. Rangoli