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Timi Sotire's avatar
Timi Sotire
10h

I’m so glad people are reacting well to this piece. At one moment in time, it definitely felt like a bit of a ‘tin foil hat’ theory. Thank you Vittles for trusting me with your commission.

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Sofia's avatar
Sofia
16h

My pet hate the candles not being straight! I am loving reading your third issue, dreaming of contributing one day, well deserved award from the Guild. It’s interesting going through your take on this subject, I have been an event planner for over two decades and things in terms of decorations have gone through the roof. I’m loving the fact that now, as a private chef, I get to do both tablescaping and cooking for the clients. I can see the appeal of a beautifully decorated table, but with food at the centre of it, always.

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