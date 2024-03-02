The Pandemic
Vittles’ first ever season, documenting the time we’d all rather forget.
Season 1 — The Pandemic
Can I Offer You A Snack In These Trying Times? by multiple authors
Beyond Ramdon: 1001 Things to do with Instant Noodles, by Feroz Gajia
Eat, Knead, Fail, Repeat: Handrolling With The Nonnas, by Charley Samuelson
Don’t Call Us Heroes: Life on a Production Line, by Angry Workers
Four Versions of Ramadan, by Ali Perkasa, Saffina Jinnah, Adejoke Adeboyejo, and Iqra Chaudhry
Black Erasure in the British Food Industry, by Melissa Thompson
Eating Disorders, by Georgia Bronte, Marie-Henriette Desmoures and Dan Gibbon-Walsh
Jewish Foodways in London, by Mia Rafalowicz-Campbell and Leeor Ohayon
Time is Time, by Catherine Hughes, Kate Ng and Zhenya Tsenzharyk
Two East African-Asian Recipes, by Samir Jeraj and Abbas Asaria