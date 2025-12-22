Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexandra Sara's avatar
Alexandra Sara
17h

I’m mixed heritage but born and brought up in London and I had so many feelings reading this, swinging from wildly defensive to also conceding with a nod that a cold Sainsbury’s chicken sandwich is a pretty sorry affair. I guess everyone knows the meal deal is a little bit shit and that’s part of its charm? Without the culture of stopping for lunch (many eat on the go or work through their lunch break), it’s just the means to an end - I can see how this would be problematic for many!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Federica Stefani's avatar
Federica Stefani
17h

Italian living in Scotland here - having just passed my Life in the UK test I feel this so much! I think one of my first culture shocks when I started working full-time here was indeed the quality of food people have for lunch and the lack of time to eat a proper meal. I try whenever I can to have some home made food to carry with me. Cheaper and more fulfilling than these cold sandwiches. I honestly can't cope, would take a soup deal any day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture