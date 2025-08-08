The Vittles Podcast – Summer Special

Good morning and welcome to The Vittles Podcast. You may have noticed that we’re not calling this the Vittles Quarterly anymore, mainly because we’ve not done one since Christmas and the word ‘quarterly’ is starting to lose its meaning. But also, we’re hoping to make podcasts a more regular feature at Vittles Restaurants from September, so we’re hedging our bets with a non-committal name.

In this month’s episode, we have a special guest: writer, critic and part-time Vittles reviewer Simran Hans, who joins Adam and Jonathan to talk about the summer in London restaurant news. Our main topics are two eccentric London food spaces: Singburi and Leila’s Shop. We discuss what didn’t make into Jonathan’s review of Singburi, our thoughts on the new one, and what the restaurant’s evolution says about the state of the London industry more generally. We also talk about Leila’s Shop and its current fight for survival on Calvert Avenue in the context of Simran’s March review, It’s Time to Talk About Leila’s (the alternate name for this episode was ‘I would just like to state for the record that I have signed the petition’). Plus! Stupid summer beverages, what we’ve enjoyed and not enjoyed in London restaurants this year, and a short look back at five years of Vittles.

Like our previous special podcast on The Lost Food of Soho, this episode is free to listen to for all subscribers. You can listen to it here, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you normally listen to your podcasts. A massive thanks as usual to Lucy Dearlove who produced it, and to the Young Space who provided the beautiful recording space.

Share

Leave a comment

Also: a small note on magazines

Many of you have been in touch to ask if we are going to restock the magazine, which has been out of stock on our website for the last two weeks. The good news is that we do have a few more left and they are now online. We have sold 95% of the print run and we will not reprint, so these are the last copies available. We’d recommend ordering now if you’d like to get one before we move onto Issue 2 later this year.

Issue 1

Credits