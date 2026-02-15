Why Does Anyone Open a Restaurant? w/ Ravneet Gill Taiano

Good morning and welcome back to The Vittles Podcast.

Today’s episode is a conversation with Ravneet Gill Taiano who you will either know as a judge from Junior Bake Off, the founder of hospitality recruitment platform Countertalk, or the author of The Pastry Chefs Guide. And, if you’ve been paying attention during the last 12 months, you’ll have seen that Rav, together with her partner Mattie, opened Gina Restaurant in Chingford in June. After a career working in some of London’s most well-known and Michelin-starred spots, including St. John, Jamavar, and Llewelyns, Gina is Rav’s first restaurant.

One of the things that has always marked Rav apart from her peers is that she’s made an effort to promote transparency in hospitality, seeking to shed light on an industry that is often shrouded in mystery or embellished by PR – to pull back the curtain and give a true insight into what’s actually going on with workers, customers and finances. She’s remained faithful to that approach with Gina, publicly disclosing that it cost more than £500,000 to open the restaurant. We wanted to know more about the parts of that sum, and to ask – when knowing all she does about the many challenges facing restaurateurs and chefs in the current economic climate – why she would open her own restaurant?

Rav and two galettes: one savoury, left; one sweet.

Elsewhere in the episode, we cover how Rav and Mattie ended up opening in Chingford, her food backstory in Southampton and Leyton, dream customers, nightmare customers, her mentors and the ‘pastry idol’ who taught her that you should never work for your heroes.

Finally, we discuss the beauty of the invert puff pastry that she used in the two galettes (pictured) she brought for us to taste at the recording.

We hope you enjoy it.

