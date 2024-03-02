You and I Eat Differently
A counterpoint to the Lucky Peach-ism that "You and I Eat the Same".
Through Chai, Searching For Truer Version of Dubai, by Vidya Balachander
Feeding the Problem: Community, Charity and Corporations, by Elena Shurety
Culinary Dead Ends, by Jason Okundaye, Aaron Vallance, Iqra Chaudhry, Anna Parker, Edmeé Lepercq, Apoorva Sripathi, Marie Anne Benavente, Leila Gamaz, and Sofya Mitchell.
Suhoor, Fast, Iftar, Repeat, by Will Yates, Sabah, Layla, Zalma, Asma, Shahib and Jannah