You and I Eat Differently

Vittles
Mar 2, 2024
A counterpoint to the Lucky Peach-ism that "You and I Eat the Same".

  1. Fuck Fine Dining, by Lewis Bassett

  2. Through Chai, Searching For Truer Version of Dubai, by Vidya Balachander

  3. Feeding the Problem: Community, Charity and Corporations, by Elena Shurety

  4. Comfort Me With Chopsticks, by Brian Ng

  5. Farm to Table on Stolen Land, by Mary Fawzy

  6. Young Black Farmers: Where Are They Now? by David Jesudason

  7. The Rise and Fall of the Curry House, by Thuli Weerasena

  8. The Mythos of Food in New York Rap, by Jesse Bernard

  9. Pizza is survival, by Kevin Vaughn

  10. We The Queens, by Meher Varma

  11. Revenge Eating in Taipei, by Clarissa Wei

  12. The culinary lives of our grandparents, by Clare Finney

  13. Culinary Dead Ends, by Jason Okundaye, Aaron Vallance, Iqra Chaudhry, Anna Parker, Edmeé Lepercq, Apoorva Sripathi, Marie Anne Benavente, Leila Gamaz, and Sofya Mitchell.

  14. Struggling Over Food, by Angry Workers

  15. Different Food, Same Blanket, by Andrea Oskis

  16. You and I Get Tanked Differently, by Tom Usher

  17. Suhoor, Fast, Iftar, Repeat, by Will Yates, Sabah, Layla, Zalma, Asma, Shahib and Jannah