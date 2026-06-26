Community, Authenticity and Virality w/ Logma's Farsin Rabiee and Ziad Halub

Good morning and welcome back to The Vittles Podcast! A reminder that you can listen to our back-catalogue of episodes with Shuko Oda, Songsoo Kim, Joké Bakare, Ravneet Gill, Ferhat Dirik, Gemma Bell, Ruby Tandoh, and more, both on here and wherever you get your podcasts. If you prefer to watch your podcasts, you can now do so on our YouTube channel! Some quick notes before today’s episode. Firstly, postage for EU orders is going up by £3 due to a new tariff that comes in on 1 July. Therefore if you want to order Issue 2 or Ice Cream City to the EU then this weekend is the best time to do it. On Monday, we will have to add the new tariff.

Secondly, if you're a shop or ice cream parlour that wants to stock Vittles’ recently published Ice Cream City guide by Ruby Tandoh, we have limited copies left. Please get in touch with us soon on vittleslondon@gmail.com to register your interest as we're currently working on wholesale in time for the summer.

Today’s episode of the Vittles podcast is a joint interview with Farsin Rabiee and Ziad Halub, the duo behind Logma, the Iranian-Iraqi bistro cafe, which opened close to London Fields at the end of last year. Earlier in the spring, Rabiee and Halub began opening one evening a week, on Wednesdays, for a communal, supper club style dinner service, which is Logma’s genesis. However, its sandwiches — or in the words of Hester van Hensbergen, who reviewed the café last month, ‘gargantuan pitas filled with lamb kofte or aubergine’ — have since taken the ‘Goldsmiths Row Riviera’ by storm and immediately went viral on social media.

Ziad Halub and Farsin Rabiee of Logma.

In the episode, we discuss creating something that people really want in a moment when so many hospitality businesses are feeling the pain; about the meaning and importance of community and authenticity; about navigating virality and hype online; and about how, despite all their early success, neither are trained chefs.

We hope you enjoy the episode.

Like our recent podcasts, this episode is free to listen to for all subscribers. You can listen to it here in Substack, on Apple Podcasts or through Spotify. If you’re so inclined, please like, share, rate and comment wherever you get your podcasts. A massive thanks as usual to Lucy Dearlove, our producer and to the whole team at Young Space for hosting our recording sessions.

Like last month’s episode with Koya’s Shuko Oda, you can also watch this podcast on YouTube. For that, huge thanks to our videographer Zaineb Abelque and editor Callum Winter.

Thank you for listening, reading, watching and supporting our work.

Please note this is an extra episode and we'll be back again soon, as promised last time around, with the conversation Adam had with Will Gleave, the head chef at Sargasso in Margate, who will be talking about the early days of P. Franco, the role of Australians in London and getting out of the city. We’ll see you then.

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