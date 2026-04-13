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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
19h

Fantastic piece, thank you for writing Dora

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Natalie Warner's avatar
Natalie Warner
6h

Really grateful to have read this and proud of my people, thank you! Both my grandmas were from St Bess and some family will be visiting JA later this year. Looking forward to seeing how things have progressed and will donate 🙏🏾

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