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Nicola Spurr's avatar
Nicola Spurr
17h

This is the best, most comprehensive article yet on the distressing announcement of evictions from Queensway Market. However nobody has quoted Westminster Council — the local ward councillors and the head of the council are aware of this issue and should be pressed for comment on whether there’s any plan or support for traders.

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billy pratt's avatar
billy pratt
16h

Heartbreaking

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