Good morning and welcome to Vittles! As it’s a bank holiday in the UK, we’re taking a day off from publishing new content. Instead, to keep you occupied, we’ve compiled a reading list of some of our favourite archive pieces from ‘The Hater’, our column purely dedicated to the art of hating. For the next few days, last year’s essays will be available to read for free: from Ruby Tandoh on The TV Food Man and Sheena Patel on Rich People Peasantcore, to Tom Usher on the phenomenon of Norman’s-hatred and at least two articles on why Americans are annoying about food. The column will return next Monday with Simran Hans on a certain food podcast we’ve all been listening to. If you wish to receive Vittles Recipes on Wednesday and Vittles Restaurants on Friday for £5 a month, or £45 a year, then please subscribe below – each subscription helps us pay writers fairly and gives you access to our entire back catalogue.

The Hater: A Bank Holiday Reading List

10 pieces from ‘The Hater’ unpaywalled for the Summer Bank Holiday

A biography of the TV Food Man, by a person who hates him

Why has austerity become the new rich person aesthetic?

Is Norman’s really the front line of gentrification, or just an innocent cafe we love to hate?

Americans thinking everywhere should be like America, part 1

Americans thinking everywhere should be like America, part 2

The anxiety of gut health apps, ZOE, and the culture of perpetual debunking.

The unhelpful binarisation of food

How the apps increasingly shape the way we eat

The tyranny of the median customer

What is wrong with the London restaurant scene, and how can we fix it?

Credits