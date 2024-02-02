Welcome back to Vittles Restaurants and to the first instalment of Six of One for 2024. A map with all 97 of the Six of One recommendations published in 2023 can be found, used, and enjoyed here.

1. Palacsinta

Palacsinta, a new-ish galette bar on Camberwell New Road, sits, fatally, one street down from Camberwell's restaurant quarter and so receives nowhere near the love it deserves.

Now, the galettes are good. Really good actually. The owner uses buckwheat flour, a Swiss gruyère that he’s particularly proud of, and I had prosciutto and egg this time. The music is also really good as is the whole energy of the place.

If it were just the crepes, Palacsinta would be a great lunchtime spot to have nearby. But Palacsinta is more than that: it's worth travelling to. A few months ago, the owner expanded the scope of his little restaurant to include wine.

And honestly it’s the wine: A selection of unfined, unfiltered wines from Central Europe (all organic or biodynamic). This is what’s made Palacsinta a “I really want you to go to this place” kind of place.

I really want to go to this place. (I was also having such a good time that I forgot to take any other photographs.)

The other night (after a pain of a day) I had a ‘Richard’ Chardonnay from Slovakia that was startlingly elegant. If it said Burgundy on the label it would be a heartbreaker. My friend Alan had a Müller-Thurgau that he was reluctant to hand over (me the official taster of all things that evening). There was a skin-contact wine whose provenance I missed but that was so friendly it would be the ideal gift because your friends would love you and believe that you loved them. And a red from fourth-generation Serbian winemaker Oszkar Maurer that was easy-drinking, delicious, and in a way I find hard to describe, sort of true. Throw into the mix a bit of chat about Uralic languages, a dessert wine or two, and suddenly this side of the big junction in Camberwell – with the new record shop next door and the recently-adopted-by-art-students Old Dispensary – looks like the right side to be on.

List, courtesy of the editor.

Palacsinta is one of those peculiar places built of the passions of its owner – it is a little unexpected and doesn't slot easily into the established templates for natural wine bars in London – but above all, it is a very enjoyable place to drink good wine, with simple and lovingly made food to accompany it. Michael O’Mahony

352a Camberwell New Rd, SE5 ORW

2. Abu Maher