The number of new food allergy cases doubled between 2008 and 2018, and the sharpest increase was in young children. Still, I would describe our collective attitude to allergies as dismissive (at best) and scathing (at worst). This is thanks in part to many decades of demonising food groups, which muddies the waters between mortal danger and bloating, and a deep-rooted belief that allergies exist in the realm of the neurotic. (The possible reasons for the increase in childhood food allergies are myriad and complex – and summarised nicely by scientists in this episode of Gastropod.)

As an allergy parent who writes, but who has barely dared write on this topic, it’s the hypervigilance – the way there is always something allergy-related to think about – I find myself most eager to share. It’s the thing that occasionally separates me from the parents around me, who (lovingly) pass me ingredients labels to check because they don’t know how to read them like I do, and who say ‘That must be hard’ and mean it, but don’t know the half of it.

I wanted to try to paint a picture for you, but I had to delve into some weary recesses of my mind to find the material, so what I’ve written is more of a collage.