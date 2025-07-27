Illustration by Lizzy Stewart

This morning, I came downstairs at 7.30am and found my partner and my young daughter asleep on the sofa – she woke up at 5.30am and he took her downstairs to play so I could stay in bed. In return, I made French toast for breakfast with bacon and blueberries. They sat down, she put three blueberries in her mouth, spat out two, ate one. She chewed up and spat out some bacon, ate a few mouthfuls of French toast and a few more blueberries. She was mainly excited by the achievement of getting pieces of French toast on her fork, which she then determinedly tried to feed my partner and me, making us into her babies. She was transfixed by seeing maple syrup poured out and kept requesting more be poured pieces of the toast, with no intention of eating it. She was having the time of her life.

What I increasingly understand is that what my daughter gets out of a meal is not straightforward. Sometimes it’s eating a plate of food, but just as often it’s the pleasure of play and discovery. Other days, everything is refused, and I despair. Feeding her is a humbling, depressing, funny, and occasionally rewarding experience that keeps me guessing (and sweeping up). It’s also a privilege to see a child discover texture, taste and a sense of their own autonomy at the table, even and perhaps especially when it means abandoning any sense of your own.

In this month’s Sunday supplement we present a collection of six essays, recipes and a kids restaurant guide, all by writers with varied perspectives on feeding children at home and in public. Rukmini Iyer, author of the celebrated Roasting Tin cookbook series, casts a spell with her formula for a magical children’s party, sharing sage advice and four allergy-friendly recipes to make sure that adults stay sane and kids have a fun-filled time. Laura Goodman’s essay ‘That must be hard’ is a deeply moving and darkly funny account of raising children with serious allergies (once she and the medical establishment had managed to find out what they were). In Scam Patrol! Tim Anderson investigates the marketing maze surrounding children’s food asking himself is this a scam? (and discovers that the biggest scam of all where he least expects it.) In Ishita DasGupta’s essay ‘You need to make less pasta and more rice’, Ishita writes about helping build her daughter’s relationship with the food of her Bengali heritage, and speaks to other parents in mixed race families about sharing their cuisines with children. In a particularly reassuring essay (I almost cried with relief when I first read it!), Rukmini Iyer fesses up on the reality behind the idyllic photos of her children eating her food in a recent Roasting Tin book: The things I cook for work…and what my children actually eat.

And finally – the saviour of nervous new parents and those entertaining children in the holidays – we have the Vittles Kids Restaurant Guide (+ map!) in which writers share 75 personal recommendations for where to eat in London with babies and kids. – RMJ

Laura Goodman on raising children with allergies. Illustration by Sing Yun Lee.

...and what my children actually eat, by Rukmini Iyer. Photos by David Loftus.

Tim Anderson finds his way through the kids’ food marketing maze. Illustration by Ming Yue.

The joys and challenges of feeding children in a mixed race family. Words by Ishita DasGupta. Illustration by Tomekah George.

Fun, allergy friendly recipes you can involve children in, and sage advice for a successful kids party. Words by Rukmini Iyer. Illustration by Lizzy Stewart. Photos by Georgia Rudd.

Vittles writers share recommendations for where to eat with children in London.

