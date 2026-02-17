Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francesco Pattacini's avatar
Francesco Pattacini
21h

This project is amazing!

Reply
Share
Sue Sparks's avatar
Sue Sparks
1d

Wow, what a brilliant project. I haven’t read it all yet (of course) but it looks amazing. Going round London it’s clear what the impact of Chinese students at UCL, Kings, LSE etc has been in creating new restaurants and Asian supermarkets but I’m fascinated to read about it. Maybe somewhere you also mention how the recent influx of Hong Kongers is producing new eating and shopping districts.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture